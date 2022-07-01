Bayern Munich could be looking to sell Joshua Zirkzee, Chris Richards and Bouna Sarr to generate transfer funds

Bayern Munich are having a very active summer transfer window. And according to former president Uli Hoeneß, they are not done yet. So, selling some of the fringe players can be a good way to raise funds for some potential incoming transfers. And reports from kicker journalist Frank Linkesch suggest, Bayern are looking to do exactly that.

USNMT center-back Chris Richards, Netherlands U-21 forward Joshua Zirkzee and Senegal international right-back Bouna Sarr are reportedly the priority candidates to be sold in this transfer window:

Chris Richards

Chris Richards is coming back from a year-long loan spell from TSG Hoffenheim. In an injury marred 2021/22 season, the young American made 20 appearances in the Bundesliga. However, his performances have seemingly not been enough to be a regular in the Bayern first-team, as the club have reportedly set the price tag of €15 million plus add-ons for Richards. Olympic Lyonnais has shown great interest in Richards recently. But several top clubs from across Europe including England and Germany are also reportedly in the mix to sign him.

Joshua Zirkzee

Joshua Zirkzee perhaps had the brightest loan spell in 2021-22 season among all Bayern loanees. Following his very underwhelming loan spell in Parma, Zirkzee was again loaned out, this time to Belgian club R.S.C. Anderlecht. But this time the results were very different, as the young Dutchman scored 15 goals and provided eight assists in 32 Jupiler Pro League (Belgian top division) appearances. He was Anderlecht’s main man in attack as he helped his team to a third-place finish in the league table.

Anderlecht are reportedly very keen to bring back their star man but they could be priced out of a move as Bayern are demanding a transfer fee upwards of €10 million. Dutch Eredivise champions Ajax have also made their interest in Zirkzee known to Bayern, according to reporter Mike Verweij.

Newcastle have come up as an unlikely name in this race as they became the newest side to show interest in Zirkzee. Reports from HLN suggest that Newcastle want to sign the young Dutch forward now that their potential move for Hugo Ekitike has seemingly fallen apart.

Bouna Sarr

Selling Sarr could very well prove to be the toughest-task in transfer market history. The Senegalese is sitting on a very comfortable pile of wages and there are no potential suitors in sight. The lack of interested parties is totally understandable though, as Sarr’s performances with Bayern have been nothing short of an atrocity. Bouna Sarr was brought in from Olympique de Marseille in 2020 as an offensive right-back. And it’s safe to say Bayern fans have found the move very offensive.