Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 1, Episode 56 — The latest on the Bayern Munich transfer drama with Robert Lewandowski and FC Barcelona; A logjam in the attack; Looking at center-backs linked to Bayern; and MORE!

Another week is in the books...are you ready for the weekend?

Hamburger SV v FC Bayern Muenchen - Bundesliga Photo by Oliver Hardt/Bongarts/Getty Images

Hey, hey, hey! No, it’s not Dwayne Nelson from What’s Happening...it’s me and I’m back for a couple of weeks (before I leave again).

While I am in town, however, I am hear to talk all things Bayern Munich and maybe some other junk, but here is what we have on tap for this episode:

  • A look at the latest on the three-way transfer saga involving Bayern Munich, Robert Lewandowski, and FC Barcelona.
  • Assessing the current logjam in Bayern Munich’s attack.
  • Check out the three center-backs linked to the Rekordmeister this week.
  • Why we addressed the Julian Nagelsmann rumors when we really don’t care what he does.
  • Borussia Dortmund is getting closer, but is not quite there yet.
  • Why I get the attraction to So Cal.

This was also the final episode of season one of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast. Hopefully you have enjoyed it (or at least tolerated it!).

As always, we love your feedback and appreciate all the support!

