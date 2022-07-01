Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 1, Episode 56 — The latest on the Bayern Munich transfer drama with Robert Lewandowski and FC Barcelona; A logjam in the attack; Looking at center-backs linked to Bayern; and MORE!

Hey, hey, hey! No, it’s not Dwayne Nelson from What’s Happening...it’s me and I’m back for a couple of weeks (before I leave again).

While I am in town, however, I am hear to talk all things Bayern Munich and maybe some other junk, but here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at the latest on the three-way transfer saga involving Bayern Munich, Robert Lewandowski, and FC Barcelona.

Assessing the current logjam in Bayern Munich’s attack.

Check out the three center-backs linked to the Rekordmeister this week.

Why we addressed the Julian Nagelsmann rumors when we really don’t care what he does.

Borussia Dortmund is getting closer, but is not quite there yet.

Why I get the attraction to So Cal.

This was also the final episode of season one of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast. Hopefully you have enjoyed it (or at least tolerated it!).

As always, we love your feedback and appreciate all the support!

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @jeffersonfenner, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.