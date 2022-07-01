Patrick Kluivert concerned with Robert Lewandowski’s age as he pushes for move to Barcelona from Bayern Munich

There is no disputing the fact that Robert Lewandowski is one of, if not the, best strikers in world football right now, even at 33 years of age — and he’ll be 34 in just about a month’s time. There is still a bit of an ongoing standoff between the Polish captain and Bayern Munich, though, as he’s made it pretty clear that he wants to push for a move to Barcelona this summer, though Bayern has not yet responded to Barcelona’s most recent offer that would reportedly come close to 50 million euros after add-ons.

As it stands, it’s still unclear what will wind up happening with Lewandowski prior to the summer transfer window closing on the 31st. While there’s certainly an air of excitement around Barcelona’s camp at the prospect of potentially signing him this summer, not everyone is entirely convinced getting him would be the best idea. Former Barcelona and Netherlands striker Patrick Kluivert recently expressed his reservations at his former club trying to sign Bayern’s number 9, citing his age as one of the main points of concern.

“He’s a very good player with impressive qualities. But he is already 34 years old,” Kluiver said to Mundo Deportivo recently (via Sport Bild). Kluivert himself scored 122 goals in 257 appearances for Barcelona, but his career with the Dutch national team eventually dwindled when he was picked for the squad ahead of the 2006 World Cup qualifying campaign over concerns with his persistent injuries during the latter stages of his playing career.

While Lewandowski will be 34 just after the domestic club seasons start, his injury track record bodes very well for himself, contradictory to Kluivert’s concerns. Former Bayern and Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann had also expressed the same concerns as Kluivert when he was asked about Lewandowski’s potential move to Barcelona and also how long of a contract extension Bayern should be offering. While the striker is rarely injured, there’s no anticipating just exactly how that will start to change in the next couple of years, especially with the amount of football that’s to be played for both club and country.