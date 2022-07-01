Daily Schmankerl: Serge Gnabry to stay with Bayern Munich?; Thomas Müller wins the internet...again; FC Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester United options for PSG star Neymar?; An #ArpTrain update; and MORE!

After weeks of speculation, could Serge Gnabry end up staying with Bayern Munich? Reports out of Spain indicate that the Germany international might wind up staying put:

Serge Gnabry is reportedly prioritizing signing a new contract with Bayern Munich amid strong interest from Real Madrid this summer. According to AS, Serge Gnabry is keen on signing a new contract with Bayern Munich, despite attracting serious transfer interest from reigning Spanish and European champions Real Madrid. Gnabry, for his part, was believed to be prioritizing a transfer to Real Madrid. However, as per the latest report from AS, the 26-year-old is believed to be comfortable at Bayern Munich and would like to continue at the Allianz Arena beyond this summer. Indeed, the report states that Gnabry has made signing a new contract with the German Bundesliga champions his top priority. There had been talks about the German international being unhappy with the salary offered by Bayern, but that is not the case. And once the winger returns from his vacation, discussions will likely resume over an extension, which will come as a blow to Real Madrid.

Gnabry’s situation is fascinating in a lot of ways. Bayern Munich has a plethora of attacking options and whatever formation Julian Nagelsmann deploys will have a direct impact on where Gnabry plays and how much as well.

I have serious doubts that Nagelsmann can keep all of that talent happy. I also have doubts that he can successfully integrate younger players into the squad when there are so many viable attacking options in-house.

The boss has his work cut out for him.

To know Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller is to know that he like to have fun.

A lot of it.

If you missed this replay he gave on Twitter, give it a look:

Müller is a golf aficionado himself, but LAFC star Gareth Bale is known for his golfing exploits and the perception that some (many?) have that he prefers to golf rather than play football.

Bale recently left Real Madrid for MLS, where he is expected to make a huge impact.

I’d still have taken him with Bayern Munich — even with an alleged golf addiction — though.

Could Chelsea FC and Manchester United be in the running for Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar? FC Barcelona is also supposed to be in competition for the Brazilian star:

Paris Saint-Germain apparently wants to get rid of superstar Neymar (30) this summer. The French media report unanimously. The problem: According to “Goal”, the Brazilian does not think about leaving the Parisians. However, he should be aware that PSG will probably no longer rely on him and that in the end there will be no alternative to leaving. Accordingly, there are currently only two options for Neymar: a return to FC Barcelona or a move to the Premier League. Recently there were reports in England that Chelsea and Manchester United would try to hire the 30-year-old.

For the first time in a long time, BFW is doing a three-person show! Hasan Salihamidzic has been a perennial subject of controversy at Bayern Munich, and with his contract set to run out next season, we decided to do a deep dive on his record and what he has achieved in his tenure as sporting director. With the Sadio Mané saga fresh in everyone’s minds, it seemed like a good time to finally tackle this issue.

In this episode, INNN, Tom, and Schnitzel discuss:

Our opening thoughts about Brazzo and how he has conducted his business at Bayern Munich.

Does Brazzo deserve the flack he gets for failing to extend certain contracts?

Talking about the communication issues at Bayern, especially the Robert Lewandowski saga.

The Niklas Sule incident — what happened there? Going through everything from top to bottom.

Criticism of Herbert Hainer and Oliver Kahn. How much of their failings are being blamed on Brazzo?

INNN tries to come up with some redeeming points for Brazzo. Maybe he learned his lessons this season?

What happened between Hansi Flick and Brazzo?

Final question: Has Brazzo earned his contract extension yet? What more should he do? (Arguments ensue ...)

Holstein Kiel wants to get moving with Fiete Arp in terms of getting his deal officially wrapped up. Right now, the club is seeking an exemption to buy a little more time to keep Arp training through July 3rd.

Both Arp and Holstein Kiel are waiting on the final touches to be put on the paper work of the agreement between Kiel and Bayern Munich:

Fiete Arp (22) is currently training again at Holstein Kiel and is now also expected to make a permanent switch to the second-division club. Until last, however, the final confirmation was missing. “We are in intensive talks,” says Kiel’s sports director Uwe Stöver, who would like to have the special permission currently valid until July 3 as a training and guest player for the striker extended if the termination agreement between Arp and FC Bayern is not yet in place by then.

Liverpool is reportedly feeling confident that it can land Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham:

According to The Sun, As Kalvin Phillips’ move to Manchester City was recently finalized, Liverpool are confident this leaves an opening to sign Jude Bellingham. Jurgen Klopp has reportedly earmarked him as a target in 12 months time, whilst Man City boss Pep Guardiola has also shown admiration for the 18-year-old. Pep hopes that their recent signing Erling Haaland will persuade Bellingham to join him at the Etihad. On the other hand Liverpool are said to offer him guaranteed starts.

According to Ronan Murphy. however, it will take quite a bit of cash to actually acquire Bellingham:

Borussia Dortmund have put an asking price of €120m on Jude Bellingham, according to Sport Bild. #BVB #LFC — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) June 29, 2022

Former FC Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman would not dig too deep into his pockets for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski:

Former Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman wouldn't pay too much for Robert Lewandowski pic.twitter.com/82vsRTQYYL — GOAL (@goal) June 27, 2022

Timing is everything, right? If Lewandowski wanted to make a move to FC Barcelona last season, Koeman might have given his input to Barca that he would pass on the Polish Hitman.