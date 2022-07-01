Philipp Lahm not too worried about Robert Lewandowski potentially leaving Bayern Munich, Bundesliga

There is still not definitive answer to whether or not Robert Lewandowski will be leaving Bayern Munich this summer or not. Barcelona have most recently lodged a 50-million euro bid for the striker, but Bayern has not responded to that offer and it’s been reported that they’ve raised their asking price to 60-million — they do not want to entertain offers less than that. Bayern has already brought in the likes of Noussair Mazraoui, Ryan Gravenberch and Sadio Mane, but still has not lined up what would be a direct replacement for Lewandowski.

While losing Lewandowski would be a blow for Bayern, it could potentially as big of a blow for the Bundesliga as a whole. Losing such a high profile player runs the risk of making the league just that much less attractive to potential prospects, but former Germany and Bayern captain Philipp Lahm doesn’t exactly see it that way. He recently expressed the sentiment that he’s actually rather understanding of Lewandowski’s decision to finally want to leave Bayern for a new challenge and doesn’t really believe the Bundesliga will suffer too much as a result.

“It’s like that in football: players leave the league, players come,” Lahm said with regards to Lewandowski’s current situation with Bayern and Barcelona (Abendzeitung). “It’s very important that great players play in the Bundesliga. I’m just happy that a Sadio Mané from Liverpool is moving to Bayern, who could certainly have played at other clubs,” Lahm continued, recognizing the significance of both Bayern and the Bundesliga getting such a high profile, well-liked player from the Premier League.

Former Bayern and Borussia Dortmund attacker Mario Götze has also just completed a move to Eintracht Frankfurt from PSV Eindhoven, marking a return to the Bundesliga. “It’s also good for the Bundesliga that you see Mario Götze more often again. I think it’s important that the Bundesliga remains attractive. I can see from the two entrances that it is absolutely given,” said Lahm, reflecting on both Mane and Götze coming to the Bundesliga this summer.