Bayern Munich Alumni: VfL Wolfsburg’s new manager Niko Kovac might be in a tricky situation

Former Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac has found himself back in Germany, having landed a job as the new manager at VFL Wolfsburg...with a catch.

The Croatian has arrived at the club with barely any players available (for now). Kovac will have to wait until the training camp at Seefeld (July 8th-16th) for the more well-known players. All of the national team players who were away for longer periods of time are missing, as are newcomers Jakub Kaminski (Poland), Patrick Wimmer (Austria) and Kilian Fischer (Germany U-21).

By then, however, Kovac hopes to have established himself amongst players such as Max Kruse, Ridle Baku, and Maximilian Arnold. Apart from this, the new coach plans to look to the youth team to build up his squad (as recorded by kicker). Numerous youngsters from the U-19 squad are to be given a chance to secure themselves a spot in the first team under Kovac at the start of the preseason training period. Talents such as Sean Busch (18) and Czech midfielder Lukas Ambros (18) will be given a trial.

Wolfsburg’s new manager is set to hold his first training session on the 20th of June.

The Croatian won the double for Bayern Munich during his tenure, will he help Wolfsburg reach that same success?