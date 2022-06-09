 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bayern Munich still wants Saša Kalajdžić or another striker this summer

Bayern Munich are still looking to sign a striker this summer. Saša Kalajdžić might not be the only candidate anymore.

By Jack Laushway
/ new
Austria v Denmark: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 1 Photo by Thor Wegner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Hasan Salihamidžić and Bayern Munich are in full pursuit of Liverpool’s Sadio Mane this summer. On top of the Senegalese forward, the club are still in need of another forward. Saša Kalajdžić has remained on the top of Bayern’s targets this summer, but there have been no reports of a deal coming to an agreement anytime soon.

While Saša Kalajdžić is still being targeted, he is no longer the only striker’s name under discussion. There were earlier reports of interest in Sebastian Haller but another name rumored recently is Napoli’s Victor Osimhen but these reports have recently been reported as false. Bayern will have to act quickly though, since Bayern isn’t the only team interested in the Austrian striker.

However, if no striker can completely convince the Bayern board, the club is still set on forcing Robert Lewandowski to play out the rest of his contract, even with the risk of Lewandowski going on strike. The pity party has not effected Bayern’s executives so far.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...