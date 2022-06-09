Bayern Munich still wants Saša Kalajdžić or another striker this summer

Hasan Salihamidžić and Bayern Munich are in full pursuit of Liverpool’s Sadio Mane this summer. On top of the Senegalese forward, the club are still in need of another forward. Saša Kalajdžić has remained on the top of Bayern’s targets this summer, but there have been no reports of a deal coming to an agreement anytime soon.

In addition to Mané, Hasan Salihamidžić is looking for another forward whose profile is closer to Lewandowski than the Senegalese star. Saša Kalajdžić is no longer the only candidate under discussion [@kerry_hau] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 8, 2022

While Saša Kalajdžić is still being targeted, he is no longer the only striker’s name under discussion. There were earlier reports of interest in Sebastian Haller but another name rumored recently is Napoli’s Victor Osimhen but these reports have recently been reported as false. Bayern will have to act quickly though, since Bayern isn’t the only team interested in the Austrian striker.

However, if no striker can completely convince the Bayern board, the club is still set on forcing Robert Lewandowski to play out the rest of his contract, even with the risk of Lewandowski going on strike. The pity party has not effected Bayern’s executives so far.