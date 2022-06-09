Report: There was some friction between Robert Lewandowski and Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern Munich last season

According to a report from Tz’s Philipp Kessler and Mano Bonke, Robert Lewandowski and Julian Nagelsmann had some heat last season at Bayern Munich.

It appears that Lewandowski’s ego might have gotten a bit out of control during a training session when Nagelsmann was attempting to give the striker some advice on how he could position himself better to receive crosses — only to be told to pipe down by Lewandowski because the Poland international knows what he is doing. Specifically, Lewandowski reminded the coach exactly who the person was that scored 40 goals in a Bundesliga season.

Here is the excerpt as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia:

An anecdote between Robert Lewandowski and Julian Nagelsmann that shows there was an ego problem with the striker [@kessler_philipp, @mano_bonke] pic.twitter.com/uXMXYFOE7t — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 8, 2022

Coaches and players having run-ins is nothing new, but even this feels a little over-the-top from Lewandowski — if it is true. We had heard that Nagelsmann and Leroy Sane had a run-in at practice as well, but otherwise the friction at training session seems to have been kept to a minimum.

Hopefully, this anecdote is not true, but it did immediately make me think that Lewandowski could be entering the Jack Parkman stage of his career:

Whatever the case, this is not a huge deal, but is a bit a of a bad look — again, if true.