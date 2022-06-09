Celtic, Fortuna Dusseldorf interested in Bayern Munich youngster Christopher Scott

Bayern Munich’s Christopher Scott had a good season for Bayern II in the regionalliga — scoring six goals and assisting six. Coupled with the fact that Scott’s contract expires in July, there appears to be interest in the youngster. This comes from Celtic, according to ghanasoccernet, and Fortuna Dusseldorf, according to footballghana.com.

Scott has not played for Julian Nagelsmann’s first team yet, and at the age of 20, it appears as if the attacking midfielder would like to leave Munich to pursue viable first team opportunities elsewhere. However, footballghana.com also reports that Bayern do want to extend Scott’s contract by one year.

However, unfortunately for Scott, Bayern’s current team is loaded with A-list talent at the CAM position — the generational talent Jamal Musiala and the legendary Thomas Muller to name just two. With such quality, one can’t blame Scott for being unable to break into the Bayern side.