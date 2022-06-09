Thiago lending a helping hand to Sadio Mane’s transfer to Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane’s transfer from Liverpool to Bayern Munich could have an invisible push from one of Bayern’s former midfielders. Per a report by 90min, Mane has requested to move into Thiago Alcantara’s flat in Munich. With Liverpool looking to bring Mane back to the negotiation table for an extension, any help will be welcome gladly.

Thiago wishing to leave Bayern Munich in 2020 came as a shocker to many. The void left by the Spaniard has taken its toll on Bayern’s performance two seasons so far. There was speculation about Phillipe Coutinho’s role in turning Thiago’s head towards Liverpool, allowing the Scousers to get one of our best midfielders, in his prime, for a bargain.

Well, well, well, how the turntables!

Mane is around the same age as Thiago was, when he left Bayern. Thiago putting in a good word about Bayern and lending his flat to Mane would be an apt redemption for the Bavarians.

Of course, none of this redemption saga can ever replace one of Bayern’s most adorable fans, Gabriel Alcantara. Miss you Gabi!