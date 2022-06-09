 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bavarian Loan Works: Bayern Munich re-ups Lenn Jastremski and Jamie Lawrence; immediately loans duo out

Bayern Munich’s Lenn Jastremski will leave on a loan assignment.

By CSmith1919
/ new
Viktoria Köln v Hallescher FC - 3. Liga Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images for DFB

Bayern Munich announced that it has reached a contract extension with young striker Lenn Jastremski and that the 21-year-old will head out on a loan assignment with FC Erzgebirge Aue:

FC Bayern has prematurely extended Lenn Jastremski’s contract by a year until June 2024 and at the same time loaned the 21-year-old center forward to second division FC Erzgebirge Aue for the coming 2022/23 season. Jastremski, who was born in Salzgitter in Lower Saxony, was loaned out to FC Viktoria Köln in the 3rd division last season. With the Domstädter, he made eleven appearances (2 goals).

As noted above, Jastremski spent last season with Viktoria Köln.

“Unfortunately, Lenn suffered from bad luck several times in Cologne, but he was always able to show his potential there. We are delighted to have extended his contract and are convinced that he can now take the next step in his development in Aue. We wish Lenn every success in this,” said campus manager Jochen Sauer (as captured by FCBayern.com).

In addition, Bayern Munich extended the contract of defender Jamie Lawrence through 2026 and immediately loaned him out to 1. FC Magdeburg:

Good luck in Bundesliga 2, Jamie! The @fcbayern the contract with Jamie #Lawrence by two years until 2026 and at the same time loaned him to Magdeburg for the next two years.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...