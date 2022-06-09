The future for some Bayern Munich loanees hangs in the balance

According to a report from kicker (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), the future for many of Bayern Munich’s loanees hangs in the balance.

Forward Jann-Fiete Arp, defender Lars Lukas Mai, goalkeeper Ron-Thorben Hoffmann, and midfielder Adrian Fein are all returning to Bayern Munich after varying degrees of success — or failure — on their respective loans. The Rekordmeister is willing to listen to reasonable offers for all of them.

As for Chris Richards and Joshua Zirkzee, the club is planning to give them both an opportunity to make it at Bayern Munich.

Anderlecht wants to keep Zirkzee, but probably cannot afford Bayern Munich’s alleged €10 million asking price. Zirkzee is reportedly good with staying at Anderlecht as well, but Bayern Munich holds the cards in the situation. Zirkzee’s position with Die Roten could significantly or get worse depending on what happens with Robert Lewandowski.

For Richards, the pathway to playing time at Bayern Munich might seem blocked, but the USMNT defender could be poised to break through at the club. Julian Nagelsmann could use a back three-based formation and if an injury happens to any of the other center-backs or any of them experience a dip in form, Richards would have a chance to prove himself.

Benjamin Pavard is sliding inside to join Lucas Hernandez, Dayot Upamecano, and Tanguy Nianzou as center-backs for Nagelsmann. Pavard is coming off of a solid season, but Hernandez, who was also good last season, has been known to pick up a few injuries during the season.

Upamecano and Nianzou both struggled with their form and consistency at times. Upamecano was better than Nianzou, who did not look like he was ready for any significant role with the squad.

At some point, Richards might be able to take advantage of that situation.

Finally, it looks like Sarpreet Singh will be off to Werder Bremen to continue his career: