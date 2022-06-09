Markus Babbel thinks the Robert Lewandowski drama isn’t Bayern Munich like

The latest drama surrounding Robert Lewandowski has been a hot topic at Bayern Munich for some time now. It seems that the Polish striker is not going to renew his contract, and there is a big possibility of him leaving the Bavarian club this summer.

Bayern’s former player, Markus Babbel, talked with Bild about the situation over Lewandowski and explained that none of this is very Bayern-like.

“What irritates me in the whole story is Bayern’s media department. It’s not Bayern-like at all. FC Bayern’s public image is a disaster. This has to get better. If Nagelsmann has put out all the fires, then something is wrong,” Babbel said.

Babbel also commented on Lewy’s wish to leave the club and told that the Bavarian club should let him go: “If a player doesn’t want to play for a club anymore, you should let him go. With Lewandowski, you have the theater every year. I understand him wanting to see something different now. That’s legitimate.”

Lewandowski’s future is still unclear, but it seems that this was his final season in Bayern’s shirt.