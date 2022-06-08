BREAKING — Bavarian Grass Works: Son of a pitch! Bayern Munich’s grass dissed once more by DFL

In yet another shot to the bow, Bayern Munich’s home turf was once again passed over in a competition for grass supremacy.

It’s true...it’s damn true.

The Allianz Arena home surface did not win the prestigious competition, but was upended by the grasshounds from Bayer Leverkusen for their work at the BayArena.

Take a look at how the DFL sullied its reputation once more with clearly biased decision-making (per its official website):

Once again this year, the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga has honored two clubs for outstanding turf quality. The “Pitch of the Year” award for the 2021/22 season goes to Bundesliga club Bayer 04 Leverkusen for its playing surface at the BayArena and Holstein Kiel for the turf at Holstein Stadium - in the 2nd Bundesliga, the award thus goes to Kiel for the second time in a row. The award-winning clubs in the Bundesliga and 2nd Bundesliga are: Bundesliga Bayer 04 Leverkusen - BayArena FC Bayern Munich - Allianz Arena VfL Wolfsburg - Volkswagen Arena 2. Bundesliga Holstein Kiel - Holstein Stadium FC Schalke 04 - VELTINS Arena SV Darmstadt 98 - Merck Stadium at Böllenfalltor

Once again, recognition for Bayern Munich’s grass was stolen right out from under the club. So...how was this farce of a competition judged? Take a look:

The judging was carried out by an expert jury consisting of three members of the DFL Expert Commission for Ensuring Turf Quality in Bundesliga and 2nd Bundesliga Stadiums, who are also members of the German Turf Society (DRG e.V.). The awards and certificates will be presented to the winners at the greenkeepers’ information meeting scheduled for August. The demands on the condition and characteristics of the grass playing field are constantly increasing. To promote the quality concept of stadium turf, the “Pitch of the Year” award has been presented since 2013/14.

The BFW grass community is not just shocked and appalled, but is organizing a “Stop the Steal” rally for this competition. What could go wrong?

Regardless, we are launching a full investigation and think we might have a mole to help us understand how this all happened (this may or may not be a real pic):