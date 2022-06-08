Thomas Müller among Germany players who sees good things ahead for the squad

After Germany and England played to a 1-1 draw, the feeling was positive for Hansi Flick’s squad.

Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller was pleased to see Germany’s intensity ramped up for a big match.

“Our attitude was good, as was our intensity. Games like these are all about the spirit you build as a team, and the game today was definitely very different to the one against Italy,” said Müller (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan also liked the way his team played.

“We moved well, were proactive and aggressive — we created chances to score. England are a side you can’t allow to get into their stride, but despite that, I would say we were the better team. The disappointment outweighs the positives when you concede a late goal,” said Gundogan.

Jonas Hofmann scored Germany’s goal after a great pass from Joshua Kimmich and was glad to see how the team approached the match.

“The equalizer was a really tough one to take. Nevertheless, we did some things well – we had good chances, played on the front foot and aggressively. All things considered, it was a decent game,” said Hofmann.

If you want to hear more about the Germany-England tilt and how we thought the game went, check out our Postgame Podcast: