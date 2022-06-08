Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann seeking to freshen up training and tactics with new initiatives

According to a report from Sport Bild, Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is seeking to freshen his approach to training and with his tactics in an attempt to keep the players more engaged.

Twitter account @iMiaSanMia captured the rumored initiatives — some of which sound a little wild:

• A point system in training: The players get points depending on their performances in training. The points would be used to decide the lineup — if there’s a close decision between two players, whoever got the most points in training gets to start. • More team evenings: Team spirit is an important factor that needs to improve. Therefore after every home game, there will be regular team evenings in a restaurant in Munich — players and staff together to improve the chemistry and spirit. • Less experimentation: Although Nagelsmann wants to keep using 2-3 basic systems (back 3 and back 4), he wants to reduce the changes between different systems from game to game. The wish of the team is to have fewer changes and more automatisms/stability.

In addition, Sport Bild indicated that Nagelsmann is still inclined to use his preferred back three-based system. The acquisition of Noussair Mazraoui give Nagelsmann the the right wing-back he needs to properly run the formation.