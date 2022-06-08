Bayern Munich transfer target Konrad Laimer won’t be deciding on future until July

According to a report from Bild, Bayern Munich transfer target Konrad Laimer will not be making a decision on his future until July — because he has a pretty hefty exit clause of €35 million:

According to Bild information, Laimer’s exit clause of around 35 million euros can be drawn by interested clubs by June 30th. Until then, RB will definitely (have to) wait and see. Because: 35 million euros would be a good deal for the Bundesliga club. However, it is currently unlikely that a club will put so much money on the table for the defensive midfielder.

While that might seem like good news for Bayern Munich, but RB Leipzig still appears unlikely to let Laimer leave this summer:

One thing is clear: Laimer is officially not allowed to leave in the summer. And RB would like to extend it with him. But initial talks and a loose offer left Laimer unimpressed. As of now, he doesn’t want to sign a new contract.

The report also indicated that RB Leipzig will likely be looking for at least €18 million if it actually does decide to sell Laimer this summer. Per Bild, Bayern Munich remains Laimer’s desired destination.