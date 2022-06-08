Report: Bayern Munich’s Brazzo and Oliver Kahn could be headed to England in attempt to close deal for Liverpool’s Sadio Mane

According to a report from Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic could be headed to England in an effort to close a deal for Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane.

Bayern Munich has been closely linked to Mane over the past three weeks and previous reports indicate that the Bavarians have already had one offer for Mane rejected by Liverpool. Other reports say that Bayern Munich and Mane have already agreed on personal terms, but the transfer fee with Liverpool remains the outlier.

The story from Sport Bild states that Salihamidzic has been in close contact with Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward in recent days attempting to broker a deal to bring Mane to Bavaria.

In addition, Sport Bild said that Salihamidzic sold Mane on Bayern Munich by telling him that he could be the “star player” of the Bundesliga rather than one of many stars in the Premier League — or with another potential suitor, Paris Saint-Germain. (Editor’s Note: That makes me cringe.)

Mane would conceivably join Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, and Jamal Musiala as wingers if Julian Nagelsmann employs a back four-based formation. If the manager goes for a back three, Mane would likely be one of the attacking midfielders — or possibly the striker should Robert Lewandowski leave the club in favor of FC Barcelona.