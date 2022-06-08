Germany plays in new women’s kit to show support for the Frauen

Germany’s 1-1 draw with England in the UEFA Nations League had a lot of talking points. One of them came up long before kickoff. In this particular game, the players wore a special jersey for a special occasion.

In a home game like this one, Germany naturally normally suits up in their home kit, the white shirt with the thin black horizontal stripes. However, this time, the players sported the women’s national team’s new home kit. Yes, Germany produces different kits for the men’s and women’s teams.

The women’s jersey is white without any major patterns. The DFB logo is not on the left side of the chest, but right in the middle, as is the adidas logo. Some subtle red, black, and gold trim adorns the sleeve, representing the national colors of Germany. Overall, it’s a crisp, clean look, nothing fancy but not too bad.

So why did the boys suddenly wear the girls’ shirts? Well, the UEFA Women’s Euro kicks off in about a month, and the men’s team decided to show their support for their women counterparts by wearing their jerseys. This was also the case last year just before Euro 2020; right before the men kicked off their tournament, the women wore the men’s black away kits instead of their usual red ones to support them. This happened in a friendly against Chile, which ended in a goalless draw.

While Germany didn’t end up beating England in their special shirts, they did put in a very good performance, one that all German fans, including the women’s team, could be proud of. Perhaps this is a good omen for the women’s tournament next month. Germany are in a group with Spain, Denmark, and Finland.

May the DFB Frauen be successful in their Euro tournament, and may the men also be successful in their next games to come!

If you want to hear more about the Germany-England tilt and how we thought the game went, check out our Postgame Podcast: