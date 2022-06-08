Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Germany vs. England; Real Madrid’s interest in Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry is in doubt; Bayern, Manchester United still vying for Denzel Dumfries?; Liverpool, Man City battling over midfielder; and MORE!

Germany and England battled to a 1-1 draw, but it was a rollicking, fun match for fans to follow. While some could argue Germany was robbed of three points, England was able to draw and convert a late penalty to give the game its final score.

Regardless, Germany is headed in the right direction and that is what counts most at this stage. Here are some quick hitters:

Hansi Flick made some significant changes with his lineup in using Kai Havertz, Lukas Klostermann, David Raum, Jamal Musiala, Nico Schlotterbeck, Ilkay Gundogan, and Jonas Hofmann.

Early on, Germany had some nice momentum and was only prevented from scoring on a corner by a fantastic effort from Kyle Walker.

Nico Schlotterbeck played like a madman early. He did get a little shaky as the game went on, but he showed what his potential is. Schlotterbeck’s really unfortunate penalty at the end of the match was just so unlucky.

The intensity in this match was definitely ramped up compared to the Italy game.

Hofmann’s timing was just a little off in the 23rd minute. He was offside, then got back on as the long-ball was played. His execution on the breakaway goal was perfect, but he was offside.

Minutes later, Thomas Müller and Havertz nearly linked up on what would have been a terrific goal.

Hofmann was all over the field as well. His versatility is a huge asset.

Musiala should have done better with his attempt in the 45th minute. The attacker was a complete menace, though, and had England on its heels.

Manuel Neuer had a huge save in the first minute of extra tine in the first half.

The first half was vintage “Flick ball.” The action was non-stop, Germany was always seeking to attack, and they looked dangerous at all times.

Hofmann’s strong showing would continue in the second half as he put Germany on the scoreboard. After a deft pass from Joshua Kimmich, Hofmann fired a shot that was too hard for Jordan Pickford to handle to give Germany the lead.

It is sometimes easy to overlook Manuel Neuer because he is almost always good, but he was exceptional against England.

Pickford robbed Müller in the 70th minute on what was a dynamite cross from Raum. Raum seems to get better by the game for Germany. Minutes later Pickford thwarted Timo Werner by making an excellent read on a pass into the box.

Neuer made a terrific save on Harry Kane in the 75th minute, which preserved the win for Germany.

What a play from Klostermann in breaking up a surefire goal late in the match.

Sane’s brick of a pass in the 85th minute wasted a terrific breakout pass from Neuer (which ultimately would have been nullified anyway when Kane was awarded the penalty).

Kane’s penalty looked to be more of a product of the two players getting their legs tangled than anything. It was unfortunate and ultimately led to the game being knotted ay 1-1. I really felt like Kane clipped Schlotterbeck, the defender went down, and clipped Kane, who then went down. That was...unlucky.

Overall, this was an excellent “building block” game. Germany is starting to once again look like the power that it used to be. Maybe it’s the “Flick Effect”, maybe it is players maturing, or maybe it’s a mix of both. Any way you slice, Germany just looks better and more entertaining these days.

If you missed our Initial Analysis, Match Awards, Observations, and Postgame Podcast, give them a look or a listen:

Real Madrid might be realizing that it does not have a need for Bayern Munich Serge Gnabry on its roster:

La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid are unlikely to launch the offensive for 26-year-old German international Serge Gnabry this summer. According to a report by Spanish publication MARCA, Real Madrid’s pursuit of Serge Gnabry seems to have run its course without a move materialising. The Merengues will not launch the offensive for the German international in the summer transfer window after deeming Rodrygo Goes and Marco Asensio as sufficient options for the right flank.

There are other reports, however, that insist Madrid is still interested in the Germany international. Per Football365:

Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Serge Gnabry’s situation as they eye a €40m move for the former Arsenal winger, according to reports. The Bayern Munich star is out of contract next year and there are no current signs indicating that he will extend his stay at the Allianz Arena. Arsenal are said to be keen on re-signing the 26-year-old, who played 80 minutes in Germany’s 1-1 Nations League draw against Italy on Monday evening. Gnabry has a terrific record for his country having scored 20 times in 31 appearances. As well as the Gunners; Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in Gnabry. However, Spanish outlet Sport have claimed that Real Madrid have him ‘on their radar’.

Whatever the case, Gnabry might not have Bayern Munich’s lucrative offer to lean on much longer.

This rumor does not make much sense for Bayern Munich after acquiring Noussair Mazraoui, but here we are anyway:

Manchester United and Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in singing Inter Milan’s highly-rated right-back Denzel Dumfries this summer. Dutch defender Dumfries enjoyed a hugely successful season in Milan, scoring five goals and assisting seven more since arriving for £12.3million from PSV last year. Though Inter have already lost Ivan Perisic on a free transfer to Tottenham this summer, they are open to selling Dumfries if it means they can retain the services of Italian defender Alessandro Bastoni, according to Calciomercato.

I cannot buy into Bayern Munich buying another right-back/right wing-back type player during this offseason.

Typically when you hit up the Weekend Warm-up Podcast, you will hear some analysis and positivity — but we threw that out the window this week.

It is not time to panic yet, but it is time to wonder if anyone knows what the hell is going on at Bayern Munich these days.

After a crazy week of news, this is what we have on tap:

A look at Robert Lewandowski’s verbal cutting of ties to Bayern Munich.

Examining the potential move for Sadio Mane.

How Serge Gnabry’s rejection of a €19 million offer shows there is something bad brewing at Bayern Munich.

Why Julian Nagelsmann’s job is going to be a lot harder in year two.

A look at the lack of direction and reactionary action from the Bayern Munich front office.

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva reportedly wants to move to FC Barcelona:

Apart from Lewandowski, another name that is being discussed heavily at Barcelona, as per Diario AS, is that of Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva. The 27-year-old has long been on the radars of the Blaugrana and having come close to leaving the Etihad last summer, he is believed to be looking for a change of scenery again this year.

If you do the transfer math, you could star projecting a swap deal between Manchester City and FC Barcelona involving Frenkie de Jong and Silva.

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Everton are reportedly interested in Brentford’s Christian Eriksen:

Manchester United are entering the race for Christian Eriksen , according to Mirror . The Red Devils want to sign the Danish midfielder on a free transfer this summer, as do Tottenham Hotspur and Everton. The 30-year-old’s current contract with FC Brentford, which hired the offensive man in January after he left Inter Milan as a result of his heart problems, expires at the end of June. In the Premier League surprise team, Eriksen demonstrated in the second half of last season that he had found his old strength again. Man United could use new midfield staff after Paul Pogba is set to leave the club.

With Burnley being relegated, Wout Weghorst could move to Besiktas — either on loan or via a full transfer:

As English and Turkish media reports report, ex-Wolfsburg player Wout Weghorst is about to move to Besiktas Istanbul. The Dutch international fulfilled his long-awaited England dream by joining Burnley FC in January but failed to prevent the Premier League club from relegation with just two goals in 20 games. A loan is now in the room — but Besiktas is also working on a purchase option, it is said. In Istanbul, Weghorst would work under coach Valerien Ismael, who also has a Wolfsburg past.

Welcome back! It’s been a week since our last podcast and a huge chunk of the Bayern Munich squad is back in the spotlight with Germany finally back in action for the UEFA Nations League. Given that the World Cup is only months away at this point, these games versus Italy, England, and Hungary are invaluable for Hansi Flick to assess the state of his squad and their reaction to his tactics. The first test vs the Azzurri ended in a draw, and there’s already plenty of talking points from that one.

In this episode, INNN and Samrin discuss:

Our first impressions from Germany’s performance against Italy.

The huge problem Hansi Flick has with Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane.

Why Kai Havertz and Thomas Muller should be starting regularly together for the national team.

Did Jonas Hofmann secure his spot in the XI for Germany?

Why does Hansi Flick keep playing Thilo Kehrer?

Who we want to see in the starting lineup versus England in midweek.

How Bayern’s problems under Nagelsmann might soon become Germany’s problems as well.

Moving onto the Gnabry situation — what exactly is going on here?

Why was Gnabry offered 19m euros a year? And why did he reject it?

Potential reasons Gnabry might have for leaving Bayern Munich, and why they don’t make any kind of sense.

How Bayern needs to deal with this entire mess.

