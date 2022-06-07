Match awards from Germany’s 1-1 UEFA Nations League draw with England

Germany, including quite a few players of the Bayern Munich contingent, should have beaten England in a game that ended in a 1-1 draw at the Allianz Arena in the UEFA Nations League. Without further ado, let us look at the awards for today:

Jersey Swap: Jude Bellingham

England found themselves on the backfoot for most of the game until the latter parts when Hansi Flick introduced his substitutes. Bellingham was everywhere and chased down every ball; he was partially responsible for keeping Germany’s goal count down to one.

Der Kaiser: David Raum

In this week’s Flagship podcast, our very own INNN made a case for Flick starting Raum; Hansi Flick seemed to have the same thought in mind and started Raum, who had a wonderful game. He covered the flank extensively, limited Bukayo Saka down his flank and very enthusiastically chased down the ball whenever he lost it. Raum offered exactly what Flick has been looking for from a left wingback.

Honorable Mention: Manual Neuer

When it is Neuer’s day (and his off days are rare), Neuer reminds the world why he is considered one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time. He produced some impossible saves today, particularly one from Harry Kane. Even the English commentators were gushing about that one!

Der Fußballgott: Jonas Hofmann

The Borussia Mönchengladbach star was excellent in his role as right wing-back; his absence was noticeable when he was subbed off. He scored Germany’s only goal; those who watch Gladbach know he is a lethal goal scorer and a wonderful visionary as well. Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry could learn a thing or two from him. For me, Hofmann should be a starter in Qatar.

Der Bomber: Jamal Musiala

Bayern Munich fans already know what a talent he is. England must have felt they let one get away as he danced his way through the backline time and time again. The only piece missing was the last touch but Musiala for me should be selected ahead of both Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry currently. The same argument can apply for Bayern Munich as well.

Meister of the Match: Joshua Kimmich

Kimmich had another fantastic game at the heart of his national team. I feel that we can see his best under Flick and I really didn’t see too much of it under Julian Nagelsmann this season. The fact that he is a skillful passer and a fighter off the ball was visible today; his tackling was on point the few times that he had to go for it.

Honorable mention: Hansi Flick

When Germany last played England, they looked lackluster and bereft of ideas despite having quite a few of the same players. All Flick is missing is a good finisher up top. His team dominated against England and worked masterfully to create chances. A bit more practice and fluency might lead to more goals scored. And that will be the key issue for Flick to solve moving forward — where will the goals come from?

That’s it from me! Hope you enjoyed the game and, as always, thank you for reading!