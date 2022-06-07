Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Germany 1-1 England (UEFA Nations League)

Germany put forth an excellent effort in drawing with England 1-1 in the UEFA Nations League.

Die Mannschaft played an exciting, intense style in an environment that felt more like a Euro 2024 finale than a regular UEFA Nations League tilt. Here is what we have on tap:

An appreciation of former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick and the impact he has had on the squad.

Why it now makes sense that Germany might have been sleepwalking a bit against Italy.

Jonas Hofmann re-paid Flick for his belief in him.

Flick is getting the best out of a lot of players, including Ilkay Gundogan.

Why this was a terrific sign of things to come for Germany, despite the unfortunate — and very unlucky — ending.

