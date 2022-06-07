 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Germany 1-1 England (UEFA Nations League)

That was an impressive effort from Germany.

By CSmith1919
/ new
Germany v England: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3 Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

Germany put forth an excellent effort in drawing with England 1-1 in the UEFA Nations League.

Die Mannschaft played an exciting, intense style in an environment that felt more like a Euro 2024 finale than a regular UEFA Nations League tilt. Here is what we have on tap:

  • An appreciation of former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick and the impact he has had on the squad.
  • Why it now makes sense that Germany might have been sleepwalking a bit against Italy.
  • Jonas Hofmann re-paid Flick for his belief in him.
  • Flick is getting the best out of a lot of players, including Ilkay Gundogan.
  • Why this was a terrific sign of things to come for Germany, despite the unfortunate — and very unlucky — ending.

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @jeffersonfenner, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.

In This Stream

Germany’s 2022 UEFA Nations League campaign: Full Coverage

View all 21 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...