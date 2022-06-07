Four observations from Germany’s 1-1 draw with England in the UEFA Nations League

Hansi Flick’s Germany controlled England

Gareth Southgate will have to look back at this game and wonder “What on earth just happened?” Sporting arguably their top starting XI, England failed to make any lasting impact on the game. Honestly, if Pickford does not make some clutch saves Die Mannschaft should have had more than the singular goal they had. The only real player who seemed to have made an impact for England was the substitution of Jack Grealish.

That being said, there should be some criticism tossed at Hansi Flick, most importantly being the wide rotation of Germany’s squad and the early removal of Jamal Musiala (who I’ll get into later) and Thomas Müller completely changed the tempo of the game. Leroy Sané was inconsistent again, and the defense (sans Manuel Neuer) remains a question mark but lord if Flick can do this with a team that’s immensely talented albeit inconsistent? With more games under the belt...look out Qatar.

Jamala Musiala is a superstar

Jamal Musiala is the best player on this Germany squad not named Manuel Neuer. Even with the likes of Müller, Leon Goretzka, and Serge Gnabry, Musiala is the shining jewel and he showcased today why his decision to play for Germany over England was such an international competition. At the ripe young age of 19, he’s already making impact plays for both Germany and Bayern Munich. He’s the man to fill Müller’s shoes and one can argue he’s already got one boot on.

Jamal Musiala with a powerful strike here for Germany



: @FuboTV pic.twitter.com/SnmauyUFAU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 7, 2022

UEFA officiating makes an embarrassingly bad call

I have to specifically point this out. Harry Kane’s challenge was not a foul. He was offsides. Even if he scored, his goal would have been irrelevant. Furthermore, Harry Kane initiated contact with Schlotterbeck which caused a domino-effect which caused Kane to clip his own legs. How they can grossly ignore their own rules is simply unacceptable at any level, especially for a major international tournament.

What’s even more staggering is the official went to the video board, watched a reply, and then called it a penalty. England had no right to walk away with a point from this game, one in which Hansi Flick and a heavily rotated Germany side thoroughly embarrassed them. Take a look for yourself, because apparently offsides do not matter when it comes to game-mattering penalties.

England receives a penalty for this foul



: @FuboTV pic.twitter.com/jHytZ0w80D — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 7, 2022

Presented without comment

Manuel Neuer, ladies and gentlemen.