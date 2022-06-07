Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski only wants to join FC Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern Munich this summer, that is clear. It has always been clear as well that the Polish striker wants to come to Spain. It was reported earlier in his career that he wanted a move to Real Madrid, both while he has at Borussia Dortmund and still when he was in Munich. Now, there is only one place in mind.

Lewandowski wants to join Barcelona badly. The player has even made a verbal agreement for a three year deal with the Spanish club. Yet, it will be difficult to reach an agreement with Bayern Munich to sell him.

Bayern Munich have made it clear that Lewandowski still has a year left on his contract but the striker is starting to throw himself a pity party in the media. It’s an unprofessional look on the player and doesn’t make it any easier to sell him, especially when there is only one club he is willing to move to.

This situation keeps getting uglier and uglier, and his legacy at Bayern Munich will never be forgotten but neither will this mess of an exit.