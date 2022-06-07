Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala talks through differences between Hansi Flick and Julian Nagelsmann

Ahead of Germany’s much anticipated UEFA Nations League match against England, bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala sat down with the BBC for an interview and talked through a couple of hot topics surrounding Die Mannschaft and the Rekordmeister.

When asked about the differences between his coaches for club and country, Musiala was able to articulate the nuances that each manager brings to the pitch.

“We play a very attacking game with Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern, sometimes with only three at the back and many attackers in the front. It’s all about control, positioning on the ball, but also good counter-pressing to win the ball back immediately after losing it,” said Musiala. “Hansi Flick’s style of play with Germany is more aggressive, like it was when he was at Bayern. We want to win the ball back high up the pitch to start attacks. It also means the opposition are further away from goal. We practice our high pressing a lot in training.”

As for his role with Germany, Musiala wants to be a vital part of the squad.

“I’m desperate to perform well and make myself part of that squad - my first World Cup would be an amazing feeling. I want to take it up a notch, more physicality, stamina, get into better goalscoring positions and defensive discipline,” Musiala said. “Dribbling in tight spaces, close control, beating players is something I’ve always liked to do. I have trained these movements since I was little with my dad. He encouraged me to take on and beat players - and I have always kept that with me. In Germany, we have a league in the academy from under-10s, whereas in England we don’t have a league until under-18s. You have a lot less pressure and more time to develop yourself and you can play a lot freer. With the tactics here in Germany you get taught to win at a young age.”

Given his current trajectory, Musiala is certainly on of the players whose role will continue to grow.