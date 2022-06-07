Germany vs England: Lineups are out! Thomas Muller, Kai Havertz, and Jamal Musiala all start!

One hour until kickoff: We have lineups! Looks like Hansi Flick HAS opted to start Thomas Muller and Kai Havertz together like fans wanted, plus putting Jamal Musiala in the starting XI. Nico Schlotterbeck comes in for Niklas Sule, while both Jonas Hofmann and David Raum start as potential wingbacks. Could this be a back-three formation?

Miss Bayern Munich? Well, this is the closest you’re getting this summer, as Germany take on England at the Allianz Arena. If you think of this as the second leg of Euros game then there’s plenty of incentive for the Germans to go out there and give it their all.

Hansi Flick probably has a good idea of what works and what doesn’t after his outing against Italy, so the Germans can expect some changes to the lineup. Jonas Hofmann could be the major game-changing addition, as the Gladbach midfielder added the spark that was missing from the Germans in the first half of the Italy game. Other than that, expect the usual Bayern Munich contingent — Thomas Muller, Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, etc. — to get their starts, with either Kai Havertz or Timo Werner up top (or maybe both).

Is Flick learning his lessons? Let’s find out.

While you’re waiting for the game, why not check out the latest episode of our podcast? We talked about the Italy game in-depth and what Flick can do to improve Germany’s chances. Listen to it below or at this link.

Match Info

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Time: 8:45 pm local time, 2:45 pm EST

TV/streaming: Find Your Country

