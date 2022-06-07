Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski threw himself a pity party

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski is one of the greatest players of his generation. The Poland international is also one of the all-time great players in the history of the Rekordmeister.

There is no disputing any of that...but man, this guy can absolutely throw himself a hell of a pity party.

Speaking to Poland’s OnetSport, @iMiaSanMia captured these “woe is me” quotes:

This has to be a poor translation (I hope):

“I am leaving because I want more emotions in my life. They didn’t want to listen to me until the end. Something died inside me — and it’s impossible to get over that. Even if you want to be professional, you can’t make up for it.”

The campaign for an exit:

“When you have been at the club for so many years, you were always ready, you were available, despite the injuries and pain you gave your best, I think it will be best to find a good solution for both sides. And not to look for a one-sided decision. It does not make sense. Not after this time. After such a successful path and on my part of readiness and support, this loyalty and respect are probably more important than this business.”

And then...the dagger:

“What kind of player will want to go to Bayern knowing that something like this could happen to them? Where are the loyalty and respect then? I was always been ready, I spent eight nice years here, I met wonderful people and I would like it to stay that way in my mind.”

Look, all the good stuff written about Lewandowski still stands. He is arguably the most important player of this generation at Bayern Munich. He’s a fantastic person by all accounts and a true story of resilience throughout his life — and while I get that he wants to leave and feels trapped in Bavaria, this kind of talk just comes across as whiny.

Hopefully, Lewandowski will get the solution that makes he and his family happy — but maybe he should avoid launching a campaign to leave Bayern Munich with these kinds of quotes through the media.