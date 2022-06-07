Bayern Munich Alumni: Uli Hoeneß preaches patience in Robert Lewandowski saga

Bayern Munich club legend Uli Hoeneß is watching the Robert Lewandowski saga play out and thinks that the club will remain practical in doing what is best for itself.

“I’ve always said that if we don’t get an alternative that we think can replace him to some extent — which seems difficult at the moment — then I would definitely advocate, like everyone else in the club, that he stays for another year,” said Hoeneß (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “And then we have to see whether he will leave on a free transfer next year or maybe even extend his contract, nobody knows”

When asked what he thought was going on with Lewandowski and how the striker got to this point, the Bayern Munich club legend said Lewandowski is very focused on getting his way and when things go awry, well, this is the type of situation that can happen.

“Nothing happened. He’s the way he’s always been and making sure he gets his interests met. At the moment things didn’t go quite as he and particularly his special agent want to, so they’re angry,” said Hoeneß. “I would advise everyone involved to remain objective, not to let the matter escalate, and then the sun will soon shine again over the house Lewandowski-Bayern Munich.”

Lewandowski has been most closely linked to FC Barcelona.