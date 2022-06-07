Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard won’t speculate on future after his contract expires

With a contract that runs through 2024, Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard has some stability in his professional life and will not be lured into talking about what might be next for him once his current deal expires.

“I still have a two year contract and am very happy there. But you never know what will happen in football. At the moment I’m focused on the national team,” Pavard said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

As for the current events surrounding the club, Pavard did not want to get deep into the discussion surrounding the rift between Bayern Munich and Robert Lewandowski.

“I read about it like you. I don’t have more information. He has to reach a compromise with the club. As far as I’m concerned, I prefer that he stays because he scores many goals and is one of the world’s best strikers. We would be sad if he left,” said Pavard.