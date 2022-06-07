Bayern Munich’s midfield plans are shaping up, but questions still remain

According to kicker (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich’s midfield plans for 2022/23 are coming together, but things could still change in the coming weeks. Per the German outlet, this is where things stand:

The starters

Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka: The duo is considered “undisputed” as a starting twosome in the central midfield.

The bench

Marcel Sabitzer: After speculation that he might leave, Sabitzer has decided to stay and fight for his position. Unless he can rediscover his previously fantastic form while playing limited minutes, this could be another lost season for the Austrian. Bayern Munich would still consider selling Sabitzer if a good offer comes in.

After speculation that he might leave, Sabitzer has decided to stay and fight for his position. Unless he can rediscover his previously fantastic form while playing limited minutes, this could be another lost season for the Austrian. Bayern Munich would still consider selling Sabitzer if a good offer comes in. Marc Roca: Roca likely has no future at Bayern Munich and could also leave the club as he has interest from Eintracht Frankfurt, FC Barcelona, and Real Betis.

The potential newcomers

Ryan Gravenberch: The Ajax midfielder is something between a #6 and an #8, which could leave his spot on the depth chart a bit unclear depending on who stays and who goes this summer. Because Gravenberch does not fit the profile that manager Julian Nagelsmann wanted for that spot on the roster (an aggressive ball-winner), the coach is pushing to add another midfielder. While his signing has not been finalize, there are numerous reportsd indicating, his presence on the Bayern Munich roster for next season is a foregone conclusion.

The Ajax midfielder is something between a #6 and an #8, which could leave his spot on the depth chart a bit unclear depending on who stays and who goes this summer. Because Gravenberch does not fit the profile that manager Julian Nagelsmann wanted for that spot on the roster (an aggressive ball-winner), the coach is pushing to add another midfielder. While his signing has not been finalize, there are numerous reportsd indicating, his presence on the Bayern Munich roster for next season is a foregone conclusion. Konrad Laimer: The RB Leipzig man is exactly what Nagelsmann wants for a defensive midfielder, but comes at a cost that Bayern Munich might not be willing to pay (especially after shelling out approximately €20 million for Gravenberch). Can Bayern Munich still afford Laimer when it might have to buy a center-back and potentially a couple of attackers? Moreover, can Bayern Munich present Laimer with a plan for how he’ll be used. Surely, a good midfielder in his prime might not want to endanger playing time at such a critical juncture in his career at a club that might not be able to give him much.

The departed

Corentin Tolisso: The future is uncertain for the Frenchman, but we know it won’t be at Bayern Munich. The club announced and the player both acknowledged that Tolisso was not going to be back, which is probably the best case scenario for a player with terrific potential and terrible luck.

What does it all mean?

One thing that struck me as at least a little concerning is that Nagelsmann clearly wants Laimer, yet getting Gravenberch could potentially take that move off of the table. With RB Leipzig seeking roughly €20 million to €25 million for Laimer, it seems doubtful at this stage that the Bavarians will be able to pay for Laimer unless they sell Robert Lewandowski or Serge Gnabry.

Bayern Munich will surely be seeking out free transfer options as the market evolves, but with a few more potential exits from the squad and other areas of need, the midfield could still look a lot different come mid-July when the squad reconvenes.