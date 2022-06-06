Why Nico Schlotterbeck chose to join Borussia Dortmund over Bayern Munich and others

Nico Schlotterbeck was one of the hottest prospects in the Bundesliga. He propelled SC Freiburg to an incredible season and qualified for the Europa League. Nico Schlotterbeck recently had an interview with BVB-TV where we explained his decision to join Borussia Dortmund. There were some things offered that Bayern Munich couldn’t offer.

Schlotterbeck said he had great conversations with Sebastian Kehl and the BVB staff. On top of that, the fans and the stadium were a massive draw for the German defender.

“They simply gave me the impression that I can take the next step here. I’ve heard a lot about the club, you see a lot about the fans and the stadium. That impresses me and that’s why I made the decision for Borussia. And I’m really up for it now,” Schlotterbeck explained in the interview.

The former Freiburg defender said that he believes his new club can achieve something really big with the fans behind the team. He will also be playing along with one of his role models growing up, Mats Hummels. He was one of the best central defenders in Germany and worldwide and Schlotterbeck really looked up to him.

Another player that Schlotterbeck is excited to play alongside is newcomer Niklas Süle. “He went to a big club when he was very young and left his mark there. I want to try to do that here. That’s why I’m happy to meet both of them here,” stated Schlotterbeck.

Clearly, Borussia Dortmund is doing a great job at selling themselves to prospective players. Bayern Munich might have something to learn there.