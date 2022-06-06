Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer goes to bat for Brazzo

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic has been a popular target for some of the club’s fans of late.

While Salihamidzic has made some astute moves, he has also over seen a few flops — much like any sporting director. It might be Salihamidzic’s communication with players and strategic planning for the squad, however, that is causing fans the most angst.

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer is still backing the job that Salihamidzic has done, however.

“Hasan (Salihamidzic) is doing a very good job overall. All titles we’ve won, the sextuple in 2020 — he won them too. He put the team together. What impresses me is his heart and passion for FC Bayern. We shouldn’t forget that we extended with the important players: Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Kingsley Coman, Jamal Musiala, Thomas Müller and Manuel Neuer. That was his work. And he also put in a new concept for our campus a few years ago,” Hainer told Bild am Sonntag (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “It’s our goal to promote more players from our own academy in order to counter a bit this transfer madness. With (Jamal) Musiala, (Josip) Stanisic, (Paul) Wanner, (Gabriel) Vidovic we have young players again in the first team where they developed very well. That’s also a merit for Hasan.”

This is a key summer transfer window for Salihamidzic and with a few key moves at least somewhat in motion, the sporting director’s decisions will not doubt have a huge impact on the ultimate outcome for the 2022/23 season.