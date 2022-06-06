Hansi Flick preps Germany for England tilt, supports Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane

Former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick thinks his boys with Germany have looked good in training of late, but will need to see a sharper product during the match than what he saw against Italy.

“The team made a good impression in training, the intensity was there and everyone is ready. We’re looking forward to the classic against England. There will be some changes on the lineup, but no final decision has been made. We still have some time,” Flick said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “(England) has enormous quality and great depth. It’s a really big task for us. The Nations League has shown that it’s not easy to get three points. That’s why it’s important that we go through with our plan and get the best result tomorrow.”

One plyer who could have the spotlight on him during the England match is Leroy Sane. Sane was unspectacular against Italy and has been mired in a slump for a long period. Flick, however, will continue to support Sane.

“Leroy has enormously good qualities. He can be a difference maker. He has to have the willingness to be active and bring intensity to the pitch. These are things we spoke about. He’s an important player for us - we will support him and have absolute trust in him,” said Flick.

As for who will start at striker, Flick is keeping his cards close to the vest.

“I’ll keep my thoughts to myself, but both can play in the position. Timo is a bit underrated for what he does for the team. He creates space in front of the defense. Both are an option for us upfront,” Flick said.

Finally, Flick will return to the Allianz Arena and he is looking forward to seeing a packed house.

“It’s been a long time since I enjoyed a full house in Allianz Arena, so I hope the team will be well supported tomorrow. I hope we play well and have the support of the crowd,” Flick remarked.