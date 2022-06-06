Report: Liverpool has rejected a lowball offer from Bayern Munich for Sadio Mane

According to a report from journalist Paul Joyce of The Times, Bayern Munich submitted a lowball offer to Liverpool in hopes of procuring Sadio Mane, but the proposal was soundly rejected by Jurgen Klopp’s club.
Per Joyce, Bayern Munich offered just €25 million guaranteed, plus €4.65 million in add-ons for the speedy and talented Senegalese attacker:
Liverpool have turned down Bayern Munich’s opening bid for Sadio Mane. It was for £21m guaranteed, plus £4m in add-ons payable if, for example, Bayern won the Champions League.— paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) June 5, 2022
Also, James Milner close to signing new deal on significantly reduced terms.
There is little-to-no reason for anyone to think Bayern Munich would actually be able to procure Mane for such a paltry opening sum. This proposal, however, is just the opening bid in what should be a healthy exchange of ideas between the two historic clubs.
While the market is not exactly strong, Mane should command a more lucrative proposal than Bayern Munich’s opening bid.
At 30-years-old, Mane is still very valuable to Liverpool and Klopp would likely be very reluctant to sell him off without getting close to the figure he desires for the forward.
