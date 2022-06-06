Bavarian Podcast Works S4E34: Talking points from Germany’s draw to Italy + Bayern Munich and Serge Gnabry’s confusing standoff

Welcome back! It’s been a week since our last podcast and a huge chunk of the Bayern Munich squad is back in the spotlight with Germany finally back in action for the UEFA Nations League. Given that the World Cup is only months away at this point, these games versus Italy, England, and Hungary are invaluable for Hansi Flick to assess the state of his squad and their reaction to his tactics. The first test vs the Azzurri ended in a draw, and there’s already plenty of talking points from that one.

In this episode, INNN and Samrin discuss:

Our first impressions from Germany’s performance against Italy.

The huge problem Hansi Flick has with Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane.

Why Kai Havertz and Thomas Muller should be starting regularly together for the national team.

Did Jonas Hofmann secure his spot in the XI for Germany?

Why does Hansi Flick keep playing Thilo Kehrer?

Who we want to see in the starting lineup versus England in midweek.

How Bayern’s problems under Nagelsmann might soon become Germany’s problems as well.

Moving onto the Gnabry situation — what exactly is going on here?

Why was Gnabry offered 19m a year? And why did he reject it?

Potential reasons Gnabry might have for leaving Bayern Munich, and why they don’t make any kind of sense.

How Bayern needs to deal with this entire mess.

