Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich, PSG, Man City on list of approved clubs for FC Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong; Bayern eyeing Ilkay Gundogan?; Liverpool ramping up pursuit of Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic?; Corentin Tolisso could be headed to England; & MORE!

There were some rumors that Bayern Munich could be looking into an acquisition of Manchester City midfielder and Germany international Ilkay Gundogan. At least one report thinks that a move could legitimately happen:

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in Ilkay Gundogan as the Germans eye significant signings to elevate their squad quality. According to Fichajes, Ilkay Gundogan has emerged on Bayern Munich’s wishlist as the Bundesliga champions eye significant squad changes in the summer. The Manchester City midfield maestro will enter the final year of his contract in July and may end up leaving the Premier League champions. Gundogan is reportedly ready to depart the club and will have no shortage of suitors. Joining the German champions could be an attractive prospect for the Manchester City midfield maestro, who could seek a return to his homeland. Premier League sides, Spanish clubs and now Bayern Munich are showing an interest. If he leaves Manchester City, Gundogan’s primary desire will be to continue playing in the Champions League, which the Bavarians certainly fulfil. Bayern are at a crossroads with their squad and are eyeing significant changes in the summer.

It still feels like Gundogan has a little more to offer a team than being a bench warmer at Bayern Munich. As a depth piece, he would be fine on a free transfer, but would he be happy playing second fiddle to the tandem of Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka for club and country?

I had not thought of this, but apparently there is a little known contractual clause that could potentially allow Robert Lewandowski to buy out his deal with Bayern Munich — even if it makes zero sense financially:

Bayern Munich may reportedly face a surprise blow to their hopes of keeping star player Robert Lewandowski this summer. The Poland international has been strongly linked with Barcelona for some time now, and it could be that he’ll be able to force a move through despite still having a year to run on his contract at the Allianz Arena. According to Bild, it seems there may be some cause for concern at Bayern, with the report explaining that Lewandowski could use the so-called ‘Webster Clause’ to buy himself out of his contract a year early. This clause hasn’t been used very often, with Andy Webster’s move from Hearts to Wigan in 2006 one of the most famous examples of recent times.

I just can’t see this happening.

USMNT star Christian Pulisic could be bolting Chelsea FC this summer and Liverpool is reportedly ready to give him a new home:

TRUE✅ @LFC is interested in Christian Pulisic (23) as replacement for Sadio Mané (@FCBayern ) @ChelseaFC — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) June 5, 2022

Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle United are among the clusb most interested in former Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso at this stage:

Sadly, it looks as if Julian Nagelsmann has not seen enough to keep Tolisso at the Allianz Arena, as the Bavarians have now announced his exit. Well, this represents an interesting opportunity for Jürgen Klopp, Antonio Conte and Eddie Howe. Newcastle enquired about Tolisso in January, while it was also said that Spurs led the race to sign the 27-year-old on a free transfer. Elsewhere, it was Calciomercato who claimed the Reds are also keen. Now, it’s a race to bring Tolisso to the Premier League, although Lyon – his former side – look set to provide competition.

Typically when you hit up the Weekend Warm-up Podcast, you will hear some analysis and positivity — but we threw that out the window this week.

It is not time to panic yet, but it is time to wonder if anyone knows what the hell is going on at Bayern Munich these days.

After a crazy week of news, this is what we have on tap:

A look at Robert Lewandowski’s verbal cutting of ties to Bayern Munich.

Examining the potential move for Sadio Mane.

How Serge Gnabry’s rejection of a €19 million offer shows there is something bad brewing at Bayern Munich.

Why Julian Nagelsmann’s job is going to be a lot harder in year two.

A look at the lack of direction and reactionary action from the Bayern Munich front office.

It appears that Bayern Munich is no longer interested in Middlesbrough wing-back Djed Spence:

Bundesliga side Bayern Munich have exited the race for Middlesbrough wing-back Djed Spence following their decision to recruit an alternative target, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano who made this revelation on Caught Offside.

Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, and Manchester are all reportedly on Frenkie de Jong’s list of approved clubs to move to should he leave FC Barcelona this summer. Notably, Manchester United is not listed:

Frenkie de Jong doesn't want to leave Barcelona, but if he does, he prefers to go to a top club like PSG, Bayern Munich or Manchester City instead of Manchester United [@santiovalle via @BarcaTimes] pic.twitter.com/HX6eRsrGJf — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 5, 2022

Bayern Munich midfielder and Austria international Marco Sabitzer was recognized by WhoScored.com for his stellar play in the UEFA League of Nations:

UEFA Nations League A - Team of the Round pic.twitter.com/y296l1741s — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) June 5, 2022

