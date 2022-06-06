Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich responds to detractors about his defensive ability

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich has heard the criticism.

Whether he is suiting up for the Rekordmeister or Die Mannschaft, Kimmich has heard the talking heads on television and the fans on social media dinging him for his defensive ability.

“I’m a player who expects a lot from himself and who always wants to develop. As a #6, defending is one of my main tasks. We conceded many goals this season. It’s the whole team’s responsibility, we need to improve,” Kimmich said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Germany boss Hansi Flick has had the pleasure of coaching Kimmich for both club and country and the manager thinks that like anyone else, the 27-year-old has room for improvement.

“I expect development from him & from every player. Each individual still has room for improvement, including Josh. #6 is one of the most important positions in football. The double pivot has to be well coordinated,” Flick said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

The important part for Kimmich is that understands some things within his game need to change. There is no doubt that the midfielder will make those adjustments within his game to improve his overall play.