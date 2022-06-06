Brazzo not satisfied and has big goals at Bayern Munich for next season

If there is one thing that Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic knows, it is that there is always hope for next season.

The sometimes-maligned personnel man has had his ups and downs so far during this offseason, but he is already looking forward to getting his boys back in town for the 2022/23 season.

“We have a team that is very well put together with the core of the German national team. The boys are hungry for success. We always want to play for all three titles. We want to be successful and will try to do so,” Salihamidzic told Sport1 (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

As for 2021/22, well, Salihamidzic knows it could have been a lot better.

“We were knocked out of the DFB-Pokal and the Champions League against Villarreal. Without being disrespectful, we should be winning those. But we won the league title, in my opinion, the most honest title. I would give it a 3,” Salihamidzic answered when asked to rate the season

With RB Leipzig winning the DFB-Pokal, Salihamidzic knows the controversial club is only getting better.

“I think RB will certainly be one of our competitors for titles in the next few years. They’re doing a very good job. (manager Domenico) Tedesco did a great job in the second half of the season. The Pokal was deserved,” Salihamidzic said.