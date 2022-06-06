Thomas Müller knows Julian Nagelsmann’s first season with Bayern Munich took a toll on the coach

If there is anyone who knows the ups-and-downs of a season with Bayern Munich, it is Thomas Müller.

The veteran has been through it all and when reflecting on the 2021/22 season, he could tell that Julian Nagelsmann had probably never endured anything like his first year at Säbener Straße.

“Being a Bayern coach is a strenuous, demanding job. In the first half of the season we dominated, in the second half we have to admit that we didn’t live up to our expectations.” said Müller (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Thus, in his first year, Julian experienced a wide range of the FC Bayern shark tank on and off the pitch and can draw his own conclusions from it. I think we as a team will benefit from this experience next year.”

Nagelsmann’s job could be more difficult in season two. With so many key players either coming in or going out, the coach will surely be tested heavily in his follow-up campaign at Bayern Munich.