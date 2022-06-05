Report: Robert Lewandowski might not return to Bayern Munich for preseason

Bayern Munich might have to learn to cope without Robert Lewandowski much sooner than expected. While nothing has been determined as of yet, it seems that Lewandowski plans to pressure the club both privately and publicly. Bayern, already nicknamed “FC Hollywood”, obviously does not want any problems that newspapers can publicize.

Per SPORT1, Lewandowski has told Bayern that he has does not intend to return for preseason training. This might force Bayern’s hand in terms of selling him because, although Bayern can hold him to his contract, the Bavarians will not want an unhappy Lewandowski to join training; they will not want any issues bringing down morale ahead of next session.

According to SPORT1, Barcelona has told the Polish striker that they want to sign him; there is an agreement over a three year deal which is of course contingent upon the Catalans digging themselves out of financial problems.

BFW opinion: Lewandowski has always been known as a player who has been a consummate professional; regardless of hurt emotions due to Bayern’s rumored but seemingly half-hearted pursuit of Erling Haaland, this is not the way to behave toward a club which has done everything to keep him, helped him in his pursuit to become the best player in the world and helped him acquire legendary status. Lewandowski has done plenty for Bayern Munich; he is working very hard to do away with his high standing at the club currently.

In our podcast from a couple of weeks ago, we actually did a detailed breakdown of how the board has allowed player relationships to deteriorate, leading to the departures of various key players time and time again. Listen to it below or at this link if you’re interested.

Do you think Robert Lewandowski is indeed forcing his exit out of Bayern Munich? Leave us your thoughts and as always (and I ALWAYS mean this), thank you so much for reading!