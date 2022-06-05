Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich has thoughts on situations surrounding Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich is in a stable position at the club. Regarded as one of the best players in the world at his position and with a long-term contract in hand, the 27-year-old is expected to be a key piece of the club for years to come.

Kimmich, though, knows not all of his teammates are in the same comfortable setting as him. Specifically, Kimmich has paid attention the contract negotiation sagas surrounding Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry.

“This topic has been spoken about a lot recently. Serge got asked yesterday and Leon too. Therefore, I’m not going to say anything. The player and the club have to clarify the situation between themselves,” Kimmich said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) regarding Lewandowski.

When it comes to Gnabry, however, Kimmich felt more inclined to detail his feelings.

“It’s also a difficult topic for me. Serge is my best friend and that’s why I hope he stays. We understand each other not only on but also off the pitch. But in the end it’s also important for me that he makes the right decision,” said Kimmich. “Serge knows what he has at Bayern and every year he has the chance to play for all the important titles. Nevertheless, he has to decide himself what’s right for him.”