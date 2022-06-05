Serge Gnabry hopes for resolution between Bayern Munich and Robert Lewandowski, laments last season’s performance

Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry is one of the most desired players rumored to be on the transfer market, but the Germany international cannot help but sympathize with teammate Robert Lewandowski, who is embroiled in a bitter exchange with the club about his future.

“It’s of course a pity how things escalated recently. It would be nice if the situation could be resolved peacefully,” Gnabry said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

With Lewandowski’s situation in a state of flux, Gnabry knows that the squad would take a huge hit if the Poland international is sold this summer. That hits hard, especially when Gnabry thinks about the lost opportunities that the squad had during the 2021/22 campaign.

“We wanted a lot more. The goal was to reach Champions League final, we didn’t make it. Overall it wasn’t very satisfactory. Nevertheless, we became German champions and we’re proud of that,” Gnabry said.