Säbener Straße comings and goings: All the latest Bayern Munich Frauen and youth moves compiled

It is safe to say that thing have been, well, a bit crazy of late for Bayern Munich. As such, the activity here on BFW has been off the charts, so we have compiled some of those Frauen and youth signings that you might have missed in the midst of everything else that has been going on:
Frauen ink a pair
The Bayern Munich Frauen sign deals with Tainara de Souza da Silva and Emelyne Laurent:
Our new number 1️⃣3️⃣!— FC Bayern Frauen (@FCBfrauen) May 31, 2022
Tainara de Souza da Silva! ⚪️ #MiaSanMia #FCBayern @FCBayernBR pic.twitter.com/fBbwvdpwuh
✍️ 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣— FC Bayern Frauen (@FCBfrauen) May 26, 2022
https://t.co/MppwRWwISm#FCBayern #MiaSanMia @EmelyneLaurent pic.twitter.com/gFql1wQ2nv
Ron-Thorben Hoffmann back at Bayern
Ron-Thorben Hoffmann is back at Bayern Munich after a loan stint at Sunderland. The circumstances of his loan were odd to say the least. After performing well, Hoffmann suffered an injury when he was on the verge of activating a “must buy” clause and then was essentially Wally Pipp’d.
It remains to be seen just how long Hoffmann will remain back at Bayern Munich given his solid performances at Sunderland.
Nicholas Kühn has left Bayern and transferred to SK Rapid
SK Rapid are strengthening further for next season with the signing of 22-year-old German attacker Nicolas Kühn. The German youth international has a contract with Austria’s record champions which runs until summer 2026 (SK Rapid website):
From a young age, Kühn has been considered one of the brightest developing talents in the land of the 2014 World Champions, and his footballing CV shows where that early promise has taken him so far. The Lower Saxony native began at his local village club 1. FC Wunstorf, by the age of nine he was part of the youth program at FC St. Pauli, before moving to Hannover 96’s juniors. After four years there, he went to RB Leipzig and then in January 2018 the technically skilled attacker ventured abroad to join Ajax in Amsterdam.
Herold re-ups deal
Bayern Munich youth left-back has extended his deal through 2024:
#HereToStay ⚪— FC Bayern Campus (@fcbayerncampus) June 1, 2022
Der @FCBayern hat den auslaufenden Vertrag von Nachwuchsspieler David #Herold bis 2024 verlängert. Der 19-jährige Außenverteidiger geht somit in seine siebte Saison im roten Trikot. ✍️7⃣
Alle Infos https://t.co/RNxCcbEcL9#MiaSanMia #FCBayern #FCBAmateure pic.twitter.com/e0XWUmqPiO
Bayern Munich II
Arrivals
- Lovro Zvonarek, attacking midfield — Slaven Belupo Koprivnica
- Antonio Tikvic, center-back — Türkgücü München
- Roman Reinelt, center-back — Bayern Munich U-19
- Frans Krätzig, attacking midfield — Bayern Munich U-19
- Luca Denk, defensive midfield — Bayern Munich U-19
- Behar Neziri, central midfield — Bayern Munich U-19
- Grant-Leon Ranos, center-forward — Bayern Munich U-19
- Alex Timossi Andersson, winger — SK Austria Klagenfurt (end of loan)
- Sarpreet Singh, wing/attacking midfielder — SSV Jahn Regensburg (end of loan)
- Rémy Vita, left-back — Barnsley FC (end of loan)
- Marvin Cuni, center-forward — SC Paderborn 07 (end of loan)
- Lenn Jastremski, center-forward — FC Viktoria Köln (end of loan)
Departures
- Taylor Booth, defensive midfield — FC Utrecht
- Maximilian Welzmüller, defensive midfield — SpVgg Unterhaching
- Nicolas Kühn, winger — SK Rapid
- Nicolas Feldhahn, center-back — Retired
Bayern Munich U-19
Arrivals
- Lennard Becker, defensive midfield — Dynamo Dresden U-17
- Luka Klanac, winger — Bayern Munich U-17
- Kaan Bengi, left-back — Bayern Munich U17
- Salih Sen, central midfield — Bayern Munich U-17
- Florian Pollak, left-back — Bayern Munich U-17
- Grayson Dettoni, center-back — Bayern Munich U-17
- Emirhan Demircan, winger — Bayern Munich U-17
- Max Scholze, winger — Bayern Munich U-17
- Yousef Qashi, central midfield — Bayern Munich U-17
- Benjamin Ballis, goalkeeper — Bayern Munich U-17
- Benedikt Wimmer, center-back — Bayern Munich U-17
- Ediz Demirkiran, defender — Bayern Munich U-17
- Samuel Unsöld, center-forward — Bayern Munich U-17
- Robert Deziel Jr., defensive midfield — Bayern Munich U-17
Departures (not including those promoted internally)
- Marcel Wenig, attacking midfield — Eintracht Frankfurt
Bayern Munich U-17
Arrivals
- Jonathan Asp, central midfield — FC Midtjylland Youth
- Gabriel Gonzalez, midfield/wing — Aargau U-16
- Manuel Pisano, center-forward — Juventus Youth
- Erion Rexhepi, left-back — Bayern Munich U-16
- Marcel Kroczek, midfield — Bayern Munich U-16
- Veis Yildiz, midfield — Bayern Munich U-16
- Jannik Joas, attack — Bayern Munich U-16
- Louis Richter, midfield — Bayern Munich U-16
- Max Mergner, midfield — Bayern Munich U-16
- Michael Scott, midfield — Bayern Munich U-16
- Max Schmitt, goalkeeper — Bayern Munich U-16
- Jannis Bärtl, goalkeeper — Bayern Munich U-16
- Valentin Yotov, attack — Bayern Munich U-16
- Iwinosa Uhuns, midfield — Bayern Munich U-16
- Maximilian Schuhbauer, defender — Bayern Munich U-16
- Maher Darwich, center-back — Bayern Munich U-16
- Victor Knecht, attack — Bayern Munich U-16
- Tommy Kögel, attacker — Bayern Munich U-16
- Adin Licina, attacking midfield — Bayern Munich U-16
- Maximilian Hennig, left-back — Bayern Munich U-16
Departures (not including those promoted internally)
- Ricardo Wagner, striker — Hoffenheim U-19
We kept the list to U-17 and up and tracked the moves via Transfermarkt.
Loading comments...