Säbener Straße comings and goings: All the latest Bayern Munich Frauen and youth moves compiled

It is safe to say that thing have been, well, a bit crazy of late for Bayern Munich. As such, the activity here on BFW has been off the charts, so we have compiled some of those Frauen and youth signings that you might have missed in the midst of everything else that has been going on:

Frauen ink a pair

The Bayern Munich Frauen sign deals with Tainara de Souza da Silva and Emelyne Laurent:

Ron-Thorben Hoffmann back at Bayern

Ron-Thorben Hoffmann is back at Bayern Munich after a loan stint at Sunderland. The circumstances of his loan were odd to say the least. After performing well, Hoffmann suffered an injury when he was on the verge of activating a “must buy” clause and then was essentially Wally Pipp’d.

It remains to be seen just how long Hoffmann will remain back at Bayern Munich given his solid performances at Sunderland.

Nicholas Kühn has left Bayern and transferred to SK Rapid

SK Rapid are strengthening further for next season with the signing of 22-year-old German attacker Nicolas Kühn. The German youth international has a contract with Austria’s record champions which runs until summer 2026 (SK Rapid website):

From a young age, Kühn has been considered one of the brightest developing talents in the land of the 2014 World Champions, and his footballing CV shows where that early promise has taken him so far. The Lower Saxony native began at his local village club 1. FC Wunstorf, by the age of nine he was part of the youth program at FC St. Pauli, before moving to Hannover 96’s juniors. After four years there, he went to RB Leipzig and then in January 2018 the technically skilled attacker ventured abroad to join Ajax in Amsterdam.

Herold re-ups deal

Bayern Munich youth left-back has extended his deal through 2024:

Bayern Munich II

Arrivals

Lovro Zvonarek, attacking midfield — Slaven Belupo Koprivnica

Antonio Tikvic, center-back — Türkgücü München

Roman Reinelt, center-back — Bayern Munich U-19

Frans Krätzig, attacking midfield — Bayern Munich U-19

Luca Denk, defensive midfield — Bayern Munich U-19

Behar Neziri, central midfield — Bayern Munich U-19

Grant-Leon Ranos, center-forward — Bayern Munich U-19

Alex Timossi Andersson, winger — SK Austria Klagenfurt (end of loan)

Sarpreet Singh, wing/attacking midfielder — SSV Jahn Regensburg (end of loan)

Rémy Vita, left-back — Barnsley FC (end of loan)

Marvin Cuni, center-forward — SC Paderborn 07 (end of loan)

Lenn Jastremski, center-forward — FC Viktoria Köln (end of loan)

Departures

Taylor Booth, defensive midfield — FC Utrecht

Maximilian Welzmüller, defensive midfield — SpVgg Unterhaching

Nicolas Kühn, winger — SK Rapid

Nicolas Feldhahn, center-back — Retired

Bayern Munich U-19

Arrivals

Lennard Becker, defensive midfield — Dynamo Dresden U-17

Luka Klanac, winger — Bayern Munich U-17

Kaan Bengi, left-back — Bayern Munich U17

Salih Sen, central midfield — Bayern Munich U-17

Florian Pollak, left-back — Bayern Munich U-17

Grayson Dettoni, center-back — Bayern Munich U-17

Emirhan Demircan, winger — Bayern Munich U-17

Max Scholze, winger — Bayern Munich U-17

Yousef Qashi, central midfield — Bayern Munich U-17

Benjamin Ballis, goalkeeper — Bayern Munich U-17

Benedikt Wimmer, center-back — Bayern Munich U-17

Ediz Demirkiran, defender — Bayern Munich U-17

Samuel Unsöld, center-forward — Bayern Munich U-17

Robert Deziel Jr., defensive midfield — Bayern Munich U-17

Departures (not including those promoted internally)

Marcel Wenig, attacking midfield — Eintracht Frankfurt

Bayern Munich U-17

Arrivals

Jonathan Asp, central midfield — FC Midtjylland Youth

Gabriel Gonzalez, midfield/wing — Aargau U-16

Manuel Pisano, center-forward — Juventus Youth

Erion Rexhepi, left-back — Bayern Munich U-16

Marcel Kroczek, midfield — Bayern Munich U-16

Veis Yildiz, midfield — Bayern Munich U-16

Jannik Joas, attack — Bayern Munich U-16

Louis Richter, midfield — Bayern Munich U-16

Max Mergner, midfield — Bayern Munich U-16

Michael Scott, midfield — Bayern Munich U-16

Max Schmitt, goalkeeper — Bayern Munich U-16

Jannis Bärtl, goalkeeper — Bayern Munich U-16

Valentin Yotov, attack — Bayern Munich U-16

Iwinosa Uhuns, midfield — Bayern Munich U-16

Maximilian Schuhbauer, defender — Bayern Munich U-16

Maher Darwich, center-back — Bayern Munich U-16

Victor Knecht, attack — Bayern Munich U-16

Tommy Kögel, attacker — Bayern Munich U-16

Adin Licina, attacking midfield — Bayern Munich U-16

Maximilian Hennig, left-back — Bayern Munich U-16

Departures (not including those promoted internally)

Ricardo Wagner, striker — Hoffenheim U-19

We kept the list to U-17 and up and tracked the moves via Transfermarkt.