Germany’s 2022 UEFA Nations League campaign: Full Coverage

Bayern Munich may be on break right now, but we will still get to see our beloved Bayern boys in action as Germany embarks on its UEFA Nations League campaign this Saturday. Placed alongside England, Hungary, and Italy in group 3, Hansi Flick can finally get some serious feedback on his efforts as coach thus far. Strong opponents are the best litmus test.

For some players, this will be a chance to break into the side. For others, it’ll be a matter of proving that they still deserve a spot in the starting XI. There will be plenty of drama and storylines, and we can’t wait till it’s all underway.

Join us here on Bavarian Football Works for the full story. We have news, updates, podcasts, analysis, and a lot more besides — for this tournament and pretty much everything else! We never miss a game, whether it’s Bayern or Germany, so be sure to check it all out.