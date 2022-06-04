Was Sadio Mane really joking when he said he wants to leave Liverpool?

Looks like this is the summer window where players make transfer announcements on international duty. First it was Robert Lewandowski declaring his intention to leave Bayern Munich, and now we have Liverpool striker Sadio Mane saying pretty much the same thing.

Or did he? After Mane’s interview was circulated widely on social media, it caused general pandemonium among Reds fans. It seemed like final confirmation that he wanted to leave. Except, that’s not exactly what happened. First you have this tweet by Fabrizio Romano, which tells a specific story:

Sadió Mané tells @Mansour_Loum: “60%-70% of Senegalese people want me to leave Liverpool? I will do what they want. We will soon see”. #LFC



Mané has already decided his future as reported one week ago: he wants to leave the club this summer. pic.twitter.com/OpOepcAHJp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 3, 2022

Romano’s repeating what German sources have already told us, and we all know that Bayern Munich is the frontrunner for his signature. Based on the words alone, Mane’s intentions seem clear cut. There’s no room for debate here.

Then came the video. You can watch it below courtesy of @iMiaSanMia. It’s important because the tone of the interview makes Mane’s statements a lot less clear cut than it first seemed. Decide for yourself:

Is he making fun of the journalists? Was that sarcasm in his voice? Or was it simply the truth, obscured by the veil of humor? You be the judge. What we can see is, this is not the same as Robert Lewandowski’s clear-cut declaration to leave. Of course, this has no bearing on the actual transfer — it’s still up to Bayern Munich and Liverpool to come to an arrangement for the Senegalese star. As far as transfer negotiations go, this will be a complicated one.

