Italy vs Germany: Lineups are out! Thomas Muller and Timo Werner start, Havertz benched

One hour until kickoff: We have lineups! Looks like Flick went with Thomas Muller and Timo Werner up top, with Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane on the wings. Benjamin Henrichs gets a start at right-back.

The UEFA Nations League is a great concept. Instead of littering the summer with a bunch of meaningless friendlies in a World Cup year, Germany can now test itself against some of the best teams in the world, and Italy.

While the Azzurri may have failed to qualify for Qatar 2022, they’re still the reigning Euro champions, making them a solid opponent to test his squad’s preparation so far. A bunch of Bayern Munich regulars will be available for this game, such as Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Manuel Neuer, and more. They’ll be joined by Chelsea’s German contingent, plus a smattering of other players from various clubs across Europe. With Bayern making up the backbone of this German side, it’ll be fascinating to see how they fare under Flick against a proper opponent.

While you’re waiting for the game, why not check out our podcast? We’ve got the lowdown on Sadio Mane, Nagelsmann’s potential new system, and more! Listen to it below or at this link.

Match Info

Location: Stadio Renato Dall’Ara, Bologna, Italy

Time: 8:45 pm local time, 2:45 pm EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

