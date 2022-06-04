Bayern Munich Alumni: Hansi Flick happy to have large Borussia Dortmund contingent in Germany squad

On the surface, you might think former Bayern Munich manager and current Germany boss Hansi Flick might gasp a little at the amount of Borussia Dortmund players that he has on his current roster.

Flick, however, feels quite the opposite. In fact, he is extremely happy to pair up his Bayern Munich boys with his Borussia Dortmund players to form a strong stable of athletes for the German national team.

“I absolutely welcome that. The past has shown that when you have two clubs that form a block (in the national team), you can be successful,” Flick told Sky (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Niklas Süle, Nico Schlotterbeck, Karim Adeyemi, Julian Brandt, and Marco Reus form a solid block of players representing the Black and Yellows. Borussia Dortmund is only second to Bayern Munich in terms of club representation on the squad — and that might change if Serge Gnabry opts to leave the Rekordmeister in the coming weeks.