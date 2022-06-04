Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich and Germany boss Hansi Flick are ready for Italy

Germany manager Hansi Flick has a laser focus on winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the former Bayern Munich boss knows that his squad is in the homestretch for preparations for the tournament.

“Of course we’re all happy that things are getting started. We had good preparation both in Marbella and here. We are happy to start in the Nations League now. Everyone is motivated,” Flick said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “(Roberto) Mancini did a fantastic job after the World Cup in Russia. We were all fans of their style at the Euros. The team spirit and the way they played football was impressive. He will try replicate that. They’re starting a new cycle with many young hungry players.”

As for his squad, Flick wants a return to glory for Germany.

“We want to be among the best in the world again. That’s where Germany belongs. It’s important that when these games are over, we analyze them - and in September we will see what can be done better before the World Cup,” said Flick.

Midfielder Joshua Kimmich will also be ready to face off with Italy and is excited to be representing his country once more.

“For me personally I’m always happy to play for Germany, especially when it’s against such a big nation. I’m looking forward to the game vs Italy. I’m happy to be here,” Kimmich said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).