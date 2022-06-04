Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry says Germany won’t underestimate Italy

Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry seems to be exhausted with talking about his future, but has a lot to say about the German national team.

Die Mannschaft will take on Italy later today and Gnabry said the Italians’ struggle against Argentina will not play a role in his squad’s preparation for the match.

“I didn’t watch the game (Italy’s 3-0 loss to Argentina), but I saw an update that Argentina played really well. Nevertheless we won’t underestimate the reigning European champions. I’m looking forward to the game,” said Gnabry (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Gnabry’s role with Germany has yet to be formally told to fans, but it can be assumed that he will play on the wing. If asked to play striker, however, Gnabry will be ready.

“Even though center forward isn’t my best position, I’ve had good numbers when I played there in the past. So of course I can play there,” said Gnabry. “If there’s no fixed point upfront, it’s always a bit difficult. But there are other ways to get around this issue. There are many other teams that play good attacking football without a striker.”