Daily Schmankerl: Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur lead race on Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry; Bayern eyeing Napoli striker?; Real Madrid steals prospect from Bayern’s clutches?; Manchester United wants Corentin Tolisso; and MORE!

Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Arsenal FC are all reportedly very interested in Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry:

Liverpool have held talks with the agent of Bayern Munich attacker Serge Gnabry as they enquire about personal terms, according to reports. The Germany international has one year left on his contract with no sign of fresh talks after Gnabry rebuffed all of Bayern’s previous attempts at renewing his deal. And with Sadio Mane looking set to leave Liverpool this summer, Anfield Central claim that the Reds ‘have held talks’ with Gnabry’s agent ‘over personal demands’. Reports have claimed that Mane has told the Liverpool hierarchy that he is ready to move on for a new challenge this summer and they are ‘sounding out their options’. Bayern value Gnabry at €80m but because of the time left on his contract they ‘understand they will have to accept as little as €35-€40m (£30m-£34m)’. Anfield Central add that Gnabry and his representatives ‘are aware they are in a great position of power’ and will make sure they get what their client deserves. On Gnabry’s demands, the report adds: ‘The German forward wants £13million (roughly €15m) per year or £250,000 per week. We’re told that the offer Liverpool were open to making was closer to the equivalent of £200,000 per week (roughly £10m).’ Arsenal and Tottenham have both been linked with Gnabry too in recent months with the north London clubs looking to close the gap on Manchester City and Liverpool. The Gunners are said to be ‘interested’ but they will have to wait until the end of his contract if they want a realistic chance of landing him after missing out on Champions League football.

Bayern Munich is rumored to have interest in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen:

Bayern Munich have asked Napoli for information about Victor Osimhen as they consider possible replacements for Robert Lewandowski. The 23-year-old Nigerian forward had a strong season under Luciano Spalletti, scoring 14 goals in 27 Serie A appearances, but he could be sold this summer as the Partenopei look to reduce their wage bill and revitalise their squad, although he would not come cheap. As reported by Corriere dello Sport, Bayern contacted Napoli to ask for information about Osimhen and the feasibility of a possible deal. The German giants are looking to replace Lewandowski and are considering a number of top options. Osimhen is a much wanted figure, however, with Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle United all interested in making a summer move for him. Things have cooled off on this front a little, though. Napoli have been clear regarding their €100m price tag, so a top offer will be needed to secure the Nigerian’s signature in the coming months.

Sport Bild’s Christian Falk, however, disputed the report:

Not True❌ @CorSport True ✅ is that Bayern have not cotacted Napoli. The Bosses of @FCBayern still want to keep @lewy_official https://t.co/Uc1TAaGQZz — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) June 3, 2022

Typically when you hit up the Weekend Warm-up Podcast, you will hear some analysis and positivity — but we threw that out the window this week.

It is not time to panic yet, but it is time to wonder if anyone knows what the hell is going on at Bayern Munich these days.

After a crazy week of news, this is what we have on tap:

A look at Robert Lewandowski’s verbal cutting of ties to Bayern Munich.

Examining the potential move for Sadio Mane.

How Serge Gnabry’s rejection of a €19 million offer shows there is something bad brewing at Bayern Munich.

Why Julian Nagelsmann’s job is going to be a lot harder in year two.

A look at the lack of direction and reactionary action from the Bayern Munich front office.

Last week, we saw the rumors that Bayern Munich had interest in Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, but now it appears that Real Madrid could get the youngster. Chelsea FC was also rumored to be interested in Slonina as well:

Gabriel Slonina is set to join Real Madrid. The 18-year-old goalkeeper was recently linked with Bayern Munich, but the great talent from the US club Chicago Fire obviously wants to win the Champions League. “We hope that Chicago can reach an agreement with Real Madrid to make Gabriel’s dream of playing for Real Madrid come true,” Slonina’s agent Jaime Garcia is quoted as saying in various media. “With all due respect for other clubs and other offers - you can’t say no to Real Madrid.” Chelsea FC were also rumored to be interested in Slonina.

Manchester United could be a frontrunner to land former Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso, but could face competition from Arsenal FC:

Manchester United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Corentin Tolisso, who is set to leave Bayern Munich on a free transfer this summer. It was recently announced by the German club that the central midfielder will be departing once his contract expires at the end of June. Naturally, with any free transfer, a number of clubs will become interested in trying to capture the signature of that player. According to The Sun, Arsenal and Man United both remain heavily interested in signing the central midfielder after previously being rumoured to try to land the player in January.

Thomas Müller is pretty unstoppable in the “Crossbar Challenge”:

Adrian Fein is back at Bayern Munich after another disappointing loan:

Loan player Adrian Fein returns to Bayern Munich. Dynamo Dresden, who loaned out the midfielder in the winter, bid farewell to Adrian Fein and Antonis Aidonis, Václav Drchal and Guram Giorbelidze. “The four players will initially return to their respective home clubs,” said the statement from the second division relegated team. Fein had not completed a mission for Dynamo due to the aftermath of a coronavirus infection and injuries. Bayern Fein was loaned out to Greuther Fürth last summer, but he only played there four times before the winter. But the Dresden chapter turned out to be a disappointment. It is still unclear how Fein, who has never been used for the Bayern professionals and for the second team in September 2020, will continue. Fein was loaned to HSV in 2019/2020 and to PSV Eindhoven between October 2020 and June 2021.

